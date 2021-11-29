NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
By CBSDFW.com Staff
HALLSVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Investigators say a hunter accidentally shot and killed his 11-year-old daughter while they were hunting near their East Texas hometown.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office said Monday that it received multiple reports late Saturday afternoon of a hunting accident just east of Hallsville, Texas.

Callers said a Hallsville man accidentally shot his daughter, 11-year-old Daisy Grace Lynn George, while hunting.

An airlift was requested, but all helicopters were grounded by low clouds.

An ambulance transported the girl 12 miles to a Longview hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Grief counselors have been coordinated for faculty and students at the girl’s school.

