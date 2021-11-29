NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
By CBSDFW.com Staff
Filed Under:Crime, DFW News, Kaufman County, police chase, SWAT

KAUFMAN COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – Police officers in Kaufman County responded to a car chase that ended in a crash earlier today and are now searching an apartment complex for the suspect.

Police search for a suspect in a Kaufman County apartment complex. (Credit: CBSDFW.COM)

Numerous police cars and SWAT vehicles were on the scene at the apartment complex as officers combed the building for the suspect.

Police search for a suspect in a Kaufman County apartment complex. (Credit: CBSDFW.COM)

CBS 11 is investigating and this story will be updated when new information is available.

CBSDFW.com Staff