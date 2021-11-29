FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Following weeks of speculation, Sonny Dykes has been introduced as TCU’s new coach after four seasons at SMU.
Dykes will replace Gary Patterson, who departed Oct. 31 in his 21st season with four games remaining.
The Big 12 school finally acknowledged the move publicly after welcoming Dykes to the Fort Worth campus Monday night to meet with his new team.
There were numerous reports over the course of the past month citing unnamed sources that Dykes would be the Horned Frogs' new coach.
The decision sparked numerous debates on social media, with TCU and SMU fans expressing both excitement and frustration at the decision.
SMU announced that Dykes' replacement would be Miami offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee, who served as offensive coordinator for the Mustangs from 2018-19 as a member of Dykes' staff before going to the Hurricanes.
