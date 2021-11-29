ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Arlington Police are investigating a homicide after they found a woman apparently shot to death in her apartment early Monday morning, Nov. 29.

Officers responded around 4:00 a.m. to the 1600 block of Nandina Drive after a resident who was leaving for work reported seeing a neighbor’s door open.

As officers approached the apartment, they could see the front door was damaged as though someone had forced their way inside.

The officers then went inside the apartment to check for anyone who needed help.

That’s where they found a woman deceased from an apparent gunshot wound.

No one else was inside the apartment and there were no earlier reports of shots fired at the complex.

Detectives have spent the morning canvassing the area, looking for potential witnesses and surveillance video.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Detective Holly at 817-459-5935. Tipsters can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at (817) 469-8477.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will identify the deceased once the next of kin have been notified.