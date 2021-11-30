FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – On Giving Tuesday, the Salvation Army of North Texas kicked off Red Kettle season in Fort Worth with some help from the City Council.

The first official bell was rung by Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker, but it certainly won’t be the last.

Volunteers with the Salvation Army of North Texas will be bell-ringing all season long.

All donations to the organization’s Red Kettle campaign goes directly back into the DFW community to help those fighting poverty, addiction and homelessness, all of which has worsened due to the pandemic.

Since March 2020, the Salvation Army of North Texas has provided just under 7 million meals to those in need.

The campaign is the largest fundraiser of the year for the Salvation Army of North Texas and organizers say it couldn’t be more important to have the support of Fort Worth leaders.

“ it’s amazing the leadership of the community. We need the community to support us, particularly this time of the year,” said Major Todd Hawks, Commander of the Salvation Army of North Texas.

“We appreciate the Mayor and her leadership across the community as we kick off the kettle. I think it sends a signal that leadership is behind something like this so that everyone else wants to be apart as well.”

The organization still needs volunteers to help bell ringing this season.

They also say there’s thousands of angels who still need to be adopted from their annual Salvation Army angel tree.

For more information on Angel Tree, click here.

To register to ring a bell at a kettle, click here.