LAREDO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents along with Department of Public Safety state troopers and Webb County Constable Precinct 2 deputies exposed a stash house and apprehended more than 80 undocumented individuals in south Laredo.
They were from the countries of Honduras, Belize, Peru, Guatemala, El Salvador, and Mexico including three unaccompanied children.
The incident occurred on Nov. 29, when law enforcement officers responded to suspicious activity involving the transportation of undocumented individuals to a stash house in the south part of the city. Agents along with law enforcement partners discovered it on Corrada Avenue.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection said all the migrants were medically screened before being processed accordingly.