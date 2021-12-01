FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Attorneys for former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean are seeking a change of venue for his upcoming murder trial.
Dean shot and killed Atatiana Jefferson through a back window of her home while responding to a call about an open front door in October 2019.
Dean, who recently turned 37, resigned from the city police force two days after shooting Jefferson. He was charged with murder and released on a $200,000 bond.
In the motion, Dean’s attorneys state, “Since the date of the alleged offense and because of the considerable discussion in the community, there exists in said (Tarrant) County so great prejudice against Mr. Dean that he cannot receive a fair and impartial trial in Tarrant County.”
Following the shooting, Fort Worth police released body camera footage that showed Dean walked around the side of the house, pushed through a gate into the fenced-off backyard and fired through a window a split-second after shouting at Jefferson to show her hands. Police went to the house after a neighbor called a non-emergency line to report that the front door was ajar.
Dean was not heard identifying himself as police on the video.
The city’s police chief at the time, Ed Kraus, said Dean acted without justification and that there was no sign he or the other officer who responded even knocked on the front door.
Kraus said Dean would have been fired if he had not quit without giving a statement to investigators.
