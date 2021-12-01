MCKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) –Addison Mays, 34, of McKinney will be behind bars for 40 years after being convicted for Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child. That according to Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis in a press release sent Wednesday, December 1.
“Every young child needs safety, and every child predator needs punishment. We are thankful for the McKinney Police Department, the Children’s Advocacy Center, and the judge and jury for their roles in seeing that justice was done,” said Willis after sentencing.READ MORE: Dallas DART To Reserve Seat At Front Of Every Bus This Week To Honor Rosa Parks
Mays is not eligible for parole.
Officials said the abuse occurred over a one year period.
“Mays had ongoing access to the child through a relationship with the child’s family, officials said. “The child disclosed the abuse to the mother the next year. The mother then reported it to the McKinney Police Department.”READ MORE: Ability Connection Helps Adults With Disabilities To See The Worth They Bring To The World
Officials said the child was forensically interviewed at the Children’s Advocacy Center of North Texas, where the child disclosed details about the ongoing abuse.
A jury found Mays guilty of Continuous Sexual Abuse of a child.
Judge James Fry assessed punishment at 40 years in prison.
By law, a sentence for Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child is without eligibility for parole.MORE NEWS: Exxon Mobile To Spend $15 Billion On Emission Reduction Projects