AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) — The Texas Lottery is warning against giving children lottery tickets as gifts this holiday season.
“For the 13th year, the Texas Lottery is partnering with the National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG) and the International Centre for Youth Gambling Problems and High-Risk Behaviors at McGill University to raise awareness of the risks of underage lottery play by reminding lottery consumers to ‘Gift Responsibly. Lottery Tickets Aren’t Child’s Play,'” said Texas Lottery officials.READ MORE: Victim Identified As Sergio Maas In Overnight Dallas Shooting, No Suspect In Custody
“In Texas, players must be at least 18 years of age to purchase lottery tickets and retailers are not authorized to redeem tickets for anyone under the age of 18.”READ MORE: Lake Worth Police Investigate Car Crash That Killed Euless Police Officer Alex Cervantes; Driver Was Allegedly Intoxicated
Officials said “lottery products can be a great gift or stocking stuffer” but they should be reserved for those 18-years-old and over.
“According to research by NCPG and McGill University, early gambling experiences are a risk factor for later problem gambling,” said officials. “In addition, adult problem gamblers report an earlier onset of gambling, often beginning between ages 10-19.”MORE NEWS: McKinney, Texas Man Addison Mays Sentenced To 40 Years For Continuous Sexual Abuse Of A Child
Information on how to find help for problem gambling is available on Texas Lottery’s games, website, social media and advertising.