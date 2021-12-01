HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM) – A Houston man who worked as a nanny was sentenced to 30 years in prison for molesting children, the Harris County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday, Dec. 1

Lee Smith III, 32, pleaded guilty to one count of sexual abuse of a child, KTRK-TV in Houston reported.

He will never be eligible for parole, Harris County DA Kim Ogg said.

“The law against the continuous sexual abuse of a child in Texas ensures this predator will spend every single day of his 30-year sentence in prison,” Ogg said.

Smith, who sometimes went by the name Justin, was charged in 2019.

The court found Smith spent more than a year molesting the two sons of a single mother who hired him as a nanny.

Both boys were about 9 years old at the time of the abuse, Ogg said in a news release.

The boys reportedly told their mother what happened to them after Smith stopped working for the family.

That’s when their mother went to authorities.

In a 2018 report on Smith, police told KTRK-TV he was known to dress as a doctor and pose as a pediatrician.

He would also sometimes pose as an older man, police said at the time.