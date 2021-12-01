DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Two people are dead after a car they were driving crashed into a building and a light pole in Dallas.
Police said on November 25, 2021, at about 2:16 am, two men were traveling south in the 1000 block of Good Latimer Expressway.
Officials said the driver of the gray 2015 BMW M4 lost control and collided with a building and electric pole at 1600 S Good Latimer.
The vehicle caught fire.
Both occupants were pronounced dead at the scene by Dallas Fire Rescue.
Police said next of kin has not been notified therefore there names have not yet been released.