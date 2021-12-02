NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — As the weekend approaches, Ragweed, Juniper and Cedar could impact those who suffer from seasonal allergies.
“The pollen count is definitely going up. Keep that in mind when getting outside to enjoy the 70s with the pollen count medium today and tomorrow,” said CBS 11’s Brittany Rainey. By Saturday counts are expected in the medium to high range.
Along with the higher pollen counts comes some possibly rainy and cooler weather.
