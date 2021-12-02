NEW ORLEANS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dak Prescott had his top two receiving weapons back for the first time in a few games and Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb came through with a pair of big catches in a late first quarter drive to get the Cowboys on the board first.
Cooper caught a 41-yard pass and Lamb caught a 33-yard pass on the way to getting Dallas out to a 7-0 lead against the New Orleans Saints Thursday night.
The Cowboys are being coached by defensive coordinator Dan Quinn since head coach Mike McCarthy tested positive for COVID-19 and could not travel with the team.
On the ensuing drive, the Saints moved the ball on the ground and in the air and tied it up 7-7 on a 24-yard touchdown pass from Taysom Hill to former Texas Longhorns receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey.
The Cowboys then moved the ball on their next possession to set up Greg Zuerlein to kick a 55-yard field goal, giving Dallas a 10-7 lead.
On the Saints next drive Cowboys safety Jayron Kearse intercepted Hill giving the Cowboys the ball at their own 5 yard line.
The Cowboys drove down field and Zuerlein kicked a 34-yard field goal as the half ended giving the Cowboys a 13-7 lead.