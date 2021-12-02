DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Don Huffines officially filed to run in the 2022 election for Texas Governor today, challenging incumbent Greg Abbott and other potential rivals.
Hello patriots. Today I was proud to officially file in the Republican primary for Governor.
I look forward to throwing Greg Abbott a retirement party in the primary election and beating Bobby O’Rourke in the general election. pic.twitter.com/iowFiOmohv
— Don Huffines (@DonHuffines) December 2, 2021
In a statement, Huffines emphasized his conservative values and that he is "challenging Gov. Greg Abbott from the right in the Texas Republican primary."
Taking on an incumbent in a primary is already a difficult task, and Huffines' campaign will also have to fend off several rivals.
To win the Republican nomination, Huffines will have to defeat landscape business owner Danny Harrison, philanthropist Kandy Kaye Horn, and former Texas Republican Party Chair Allen West in the March 2022 primary.
The winner of that election will go on to face the Democratic candidate in November 2022.
So far, only former Congressman Beto O’Rourke and nonprofit manager Deirdre Gilbert have filed for the Democratic Primary.