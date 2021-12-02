FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A Fort Worth father of five is in jail charged in connection to the death of his 3-year-old girl.
Family members said 3-year-old Elena was beaten so badly she had a heart attack.
Her father, Billy Joiner, Jr. has a history of aggravated assault charges and family members said he was not supposed to have access to his children.
They said he snapped on Sunday and began beating his daughter in front of her mother.
They said Elena’s last words were “I’m sorry, Daddy. I love you.”
“The older daughter, Haley, remembers my sister just saying, stop crying and he’ll stop hitting you. Stop crying and he’ll stop hitting you. So you know – I don’t understand. Literally I’m at a loss for words,” said Elena’s aunt Miranda Malone.
The family said they are struggling with why Elena’s mother did not stop him.
Child Protective Services has confirmed it has a history with the family.
CPS is now investigating the child’s death and has removed her four siblings from her parents’ custody.