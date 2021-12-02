CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
By Andrea Lucia
Filed Under:Billy Joiner, Child Death, DFW News, Father Arrested, Fort Worth Police, Jr.

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A Fort Worth father of five is in jail charged in connection to the death of his 3-year-old girl.

Family members said 3-year-old Elena was beaten so badly she had a heart attack.

Elena (credit: Malone family)

Her father, Billy Joiner, Jr. has a history of aggravated assault charges and family members said he was not supposed to have access to his children.

Billy Joiner, Jr. (credit: Fort Worth Police)

They said he snapped on Sunday and began beating his daughter in front of her mother.

They said Elena’s last words were “I’m sorry, Daddy. I love you.”

“The older daughter, Haley, remembers my sister just saying, stop crying and he’ll stop hitting you. Stop crying and he’ll stop hitting you. So you know – I don’t understand. Literally I’m at a loss for words,” said  Elena’s aunt Miranda Malone.

The family said they are struggling with why Elena’s mother did not stop him.

Child Protective Services has confirmed it has a history with the family.

CPS is now investigating the child’s death and has removed her four siblings from her parents’ custody.

 