DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help finding a missing 25-year-old man from Seagoville.
Rogelio Cruz Moreno Jr, who also goes by the names "Antonio" and "Victor Lopez," was reported as a missing person after being seen last at 14774 Beckett Road in Seagoville, Texas on November 21.
He is described as a Hispanic male who is about five foot eight and weights 180 lbs.
Moreno was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, red shoes, and a red hoodie. He has the number 18 tattooed above his left eye and the name “Elizabeth” tattooed on the left side of his neck.
Moreno may also have a black Daschund dog with him.
The Dallas County Sheriff’s Department is asking anyone with information on Moreno’s whereabouts to contact them at 214-749-8641.