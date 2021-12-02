DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — An unidentified woman was killed Wednesday night after police said she was struck by a vehicle while attempting to cross I-35 E in Dallas.
Officials said on December 1, Dallas County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to a Major Accident on that highway near Royal Ave.
They arrived at the scene at about 10:54 P.M. and saw Dallas Fire Rescue blocking the three left lanes.
Deputies believe the woman had made it to the left lane when she was struck by a white 2012 Chevrolet Impala.
The driver remained at the scene and no charges are expected.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and was transported to the Medical Examiner’s office.
Notification of next of kin is pending identification of the victim.