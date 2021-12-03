GRAPEVINE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Since 2009, the City of Grapevine has held the title as the Christmas Capital of Texas.

Each year they pull out all the stops to make sure they remain the biggest and best Christmas town in the state!

Kevin Mitchell with the city’s Parks & Recreation Department, says from the decorations on each storefront along its historic Main Street, to the endless list of events and programs, the City of Grapevine takes Christmas to a whole new level.

“There’s over 1,500 activities from the start on November 22nd all the way to January 10th,” Mitchell explains. https://www.grapevinetexasusa.com/christmas-capital-of-texas/events/

Emily Henvey is with the Grapevine Convention and Visitors Bureau and says it takes a lot of coordination across town between departments to make the city the place to be during the holidays.

“It takes a village to make us the Christmas Capital of Texas,” Henvey says. “It takes quite an army of support.”

One of the city’s many Christmas trees stands at 44 feet tall and is adorned with 30 thousand lights and over 800 ornaments.

Many of the decorations that guests will see around town, are crafted by hand.

“To be the Christmas Capital of Texas, you can’t buy decorations out of a catalog and have the same thing the next city has, or the next county has, so the Parks Maintenance Team gets together every year and they decide a theme,” Mitchell says.

This year, they decided on a theme of Santa’s Toyland. Then, the work began bringing that theme to life, by building almost everything by hand.

“Everything you see here was built by hand, the games, the toy cars, the planes and trains the blocks really proud of the team

“We encourage people to come enjoy a cup of mulled wine at one of our several wine tasting rooms along historic Main Street,” Henvety says. “There’s truly something for everyone.”

Holiday decorations in the town stay up through January 10th for people to enjoy.

One new and free attraction this year, is a 160-drone synchronized Christmas light show that will take place on both December 11th and 18th.