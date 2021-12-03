DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Saturday night, Klyde Warren Park will be the place to be as they flip on the switch to light up the park’s Christmas tree!

President of Klyde Warren Park, Kit Sawers expects thousands of people to attend the event.

Even the big man himself, Santa Claus, will be there along with some friends — Rudolph and Frosty.

“We also have the Dallas Conservatory performing the second act of the Nutcracker Suite — a beautiful ballet,” Sawers says. “And then we have the Dallas Theatre performing Christmas carols, we have a mariachi band and all sorts of free activities for the guests.”

Guests can take pictures with Santa, join story time with Mrs. Claus, or enjoy face painting, games and crafts.

The fun begins at 3 o’clock on Saturday afternoon, with the tree lighting taking place just before 6 pm.

Sawers says the Christmas tree featured in Klyde Warren Park was modeled after the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree.

“It was important to the guests and the founders of the park that the tree have ornaments that are multicolored, celebrating all different cultures and the brightness of the Holidays,” Sawers explains.

If unable to attend in-person, the tree lighting can be viewed at the following times on CBS 11 (KTVT) and TXA 21 (KTXA):