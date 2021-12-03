GRAPEVINE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Elf is one of the most beloved Christmas movies of all time, and now you can help Buddy the Elf save Christmas thanks to a unique immersive experience in Grapevine.

From Gimbel’s Department Store, to Santa’s workshop, and even the Candy Cane Forest, all the iconic scenes from the Christmas classic can be found at “Mission Save Christmas- Featuring Elf” inside the Gaylord Texan Resort.

Martha Neibling, director of marketing and public relations for the resort, says in each room of the exhibit guests walk through provides its own unique interactive experience.

“Kids can do things like make their own cookie or do a toy audit for the North Pole,” Neibling says. “Then, they have a dancing activity, and the best one I think is that the snowball fight in Central Park, New York with the bridges and digital snowballs.”

Throughout the exhibit, there are Claus-o-meters allowing guests to see how far they are getting towards the goal of saving Christmas.

The entire experience takes up over 14,000 square feet and replaces the Gaylord’s famed ICE! exhibition, which was halted due to pandemic restrictions.

“Although we couldn’t bring the artist here from China to build ICE! this year, the collaboration here with Warner Brothers to create another larger-than-life and really festive place for families is so wonderful to see,” Neibling says.

Tickets start at $23 for adults and $15 for kids.

“At the Gaylord we just care so much about creating experiences for families to enjoy,” Neibling says. “For us the second that the doors open at Christmas, and you see the families come in and the kids just looking all around and the happiness on their faces… that is where we get our joy, and that’s why we do what we do.”

The exhibit runs through January 2nd.