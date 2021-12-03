GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Shots fired across the street from Garland High School put the campus on a brief lockdown this morning while officers investigated the incident.
The call came in in the 300 block of Garland Avenue earlier this morning.
Police responded in numbers due to the incident’s proximity to the school.
Garland ISD said it implemented security protocols as soon as the gunfire happened.
“Our campus was placed on lockdown this morning due to police activity in the area,” spokesman Jason Wheeler said. “Garland ISD security immediately put the campus on lockdown to ensure the safety of our students and staff. Police handled the situation and the lockdown is now being lifted. School operations will return to normal with no impact on the school day.”
There were no reports of anyone hurt, and no word what led up to the gunfire.