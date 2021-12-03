PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — While road construction can seem like a ‘fact of life’ news comes Friday, December 3 that at least one project has been completed.
The North Texas Tollway Authority (NTTA) has opened an additional travel lane in each direction of the 26-mile Hwy 121, Sam Rayburn Tollway.
According to the NTTA, construction crews have worked for three years to complete the expansion project.
The Sam Rayburn Tollway runs between US 75 in McKinney and Denton Tap Road near DFW International Airport.
“This expansion will help to decrease traffic congestion for our customers,” said Elizabeth Mow, NTTA Assistant Executive Director of Infrastructure. “The widened toll road will give drivers a safe, smooth and convenient travel option in a rapidly expanding travel corridor.”
The NTTA said it is investing in “expansions not only on the SRT, but also with other projects either upcoming or already underway, including the President George Bush Turnpike and Dallas North Tollway.”
Additional lanes help reduce traffic congestion and provide travel options for the growing North Texas population.