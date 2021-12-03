GRAPEVINE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Grapevine Police say a motorist claims he sneezed just before an accident that critically injured a 59-year-old pedestrian Thursday morning.
It happened just after 11 a.m. on Northwest Highway at Dooley Street.READ MORE: Discover DFW: Families Can Help 'Save Christmas' This Holiday Season
Police and paramedics arrived and quickly began treating the male victim and investigating the accident.
“The driver of the car told officers he was turning left onto Northwest Highway from Dooley when he started sneezing, then felt the impact of the crash,” Grapevine Police spokesperson Amanda McNew said in a statement. “He immediately parked his car in a nearby lot and went to check on the victim.”
According to police, witnesses who remained on scene told police the car was not speeding, nor did they observe any reckless behavior.READ MORE: The Christmas Capital of Texas Is located in North Texas
The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition. His name has not been released.
Investigators are looking for surveillance video to help further the investigation.
No charges have yet been filed.MORE NEWS: Spirit Airlines Brings Biometric Check-In To DFW Airport