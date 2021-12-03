DFW AIRPORT (CBSDFW.COM) — Spirit Airlines announced they are bringing an “Airport Of The Future” — low contact — check-in procedure to the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport.
Officials said they are set to unveil the technology Tuesday, December 7.
According to a release, the airline will “unveil its redesigned ticket lobby featuring new biometric identification procedures developed to limit face-to-face interaction and streamline flight check-ins.”
“The overhauled check-in process represents a new paradigm for the U.S. airline industry as it moves to touchless and reduced-contact experiences for Guests,” said officials in a statement released Friday.
The company is expected to release more details regarding the new process at a media event next week.