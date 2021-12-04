ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Dezmon Jackson came up inches short on a desperate, fourth-down dive with 24 seconds and 5th-ranked Oklahoma State fell to 9th-ranked Baylor 21-16 in the Big 12 championship game, knocking the Cowboys out of contention for a playoff spot.
Blake Shapen threw three TDs while completing his first 17 passes as Baylor took a 21-3 lead.
The Cowboys rallied back, then went 89 yards on 17 plays on their final drive.
But their Big 12 and national championship hopes came up just short.
Baylor is 11-2 and was 9th in College Football Playoff rankings. The Cowboys are 11-2 and were 5th in the CFP.
It remains to be determined where each team will play next.
Baylor will advance either to the CFP or to the Sugar Bowl. Oklahoma State will play in a bowl game later this month.
