DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – On Saturday morning, thousands of people packed downtown Dallas to watch the annual holiday parade.
READ MORE: Mesquite Police Identify Officer Killed In Shooting
The decades old tradition came back after a year off because of the pandemic. This year’s theme was “return to our traditions.”
“It’s beautiful, it’s wonderful,” parade attendee Virginia Franklin said.
Thousands of people lined the streets to experience the glimmer and the glitz, the marching bands, the color floats and the huge inflatable balloons.READ MORE: Mesquite Officer Dies After Shooting Outside Grocery Store
“It feels like Christmas before Christmas with the parade because it brings people together,” said parade goer Jacob Elliot.
This parade has become a holiday tradition for many families. Now that it’s back, they say they never want to lose it again.
This year it featured live entertainment from the AT&T Discovery stage. The parade also partnered with the North Texas Food Bank.
MORE NEWS: Officials React To Mesquite Officer Killed On Duty