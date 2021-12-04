DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Brandon Ingram scored 24 points, and New Orleans beat Dallas 107-91 two nights after the Pelicans lost by 32 to the Mavericks at home while letting them set a franchise record for shooting percentage.
The Pelicans missed their first eight shots and started 2 of 20 before going 13 of 19 (68%) in the third quarter and outscoring Dallas 63-43 after halftime.
The Mavericks shot 68.7% in a 139-107 win to start the home-and-home set, but surpassed the 26 misses from that outing early in the third quarter. Dallas shot 41%.
Luka Doncic scored 21 points for the Mavericks.
The Mavs will play again at home tonight at 7:30 p.m. against the Memphis Grizzlies.
Luka Will Miss Tonight's Game With Ankle Issues
However, Doncic will be missing in action due to left ankle soreness following last night’s game. There was no mention of injury after the loss to the Pelicans.
Doncic missed three consecutive games last month because of left ankle and knee sprains. Dallas lost all three.
(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)