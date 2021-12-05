HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Police are searching for suspects after an 11-year-old girl was struck several times by gunfire early Sunday after shots were fired at a Houston home.
At about 5:05 a.m., an unknown number of suspects fired shots into the home before fleeing in an SUV. Some of those shots struck the young girl, who was sleeping at the time of the shooting.READ MORE: Gov. Abbott Attends State Capitol Menorah Lighting Ceremony In Austin
Houston police said the girl was taken to a hospital where she was in serious but stable condition.
Police said that other occupants of the home told officers that the suspects fired into the home from the street.READ MORE: Bedford Police Arrest Suspect In Connection With Homicide
At least two suspects were seen on surveillance video fleeing in a sport utility vehicle, and multiple shell casings were found in the street in front of the home.
The Houston Police Department is asking residents and businesses in the area to check their surveillance cameras for any clues that might help in their investigation, which is currently ongoing.MORE NEWS: Sen. Ted Cruz Reacts To News Of Former Sen. Bob Dole's Passing
(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)