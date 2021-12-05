FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The 2021 Bowl Game season schedule was set today, with a handful of Texas teams making the cut.
No. 7 Baylor will face No. 8 Ole Miss in the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans on New Year’s Day.READ MORE: Gov. Abbott Attends State Capitol Menorah Lighting Ceremony In Austin
Texas A&M (8-4) will play Wake Forest (10-3) on New Year’s Eve in the Gator Bowl in Jacksonville, Florida at 11:00 a.m.
SMU (8-4) and Virginia (6-6) will play in the Fenway Bowl on December 29 at 11 a.m.READ MORE: 11-Year-Old Girl Injured After Shots Fired At Houston Home
Texas Tech (6-6) will play Mississippi State (7-5) in the Liberty Bowl on December 28 at 6:45 p.m.
North Texas (6-6) and Miami (OH) (6-6) will kick off the inaugural Frisco Football Classic on December 23 at 3:30 p.m.
UTSA (12-1) and San Diego State (11-2) will also play in Frisco, facing off in the Frisco Bowl on December 21 at 7:30 p.m.MORE NEWS: Bedford Police Arrest Suspect In Connection With Homicide
The full schedule is available online at CBSSports.com.