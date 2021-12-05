DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – The Bearcats will face the Crimson Tide on New Year’s Eve in this year’s CFP semi-final at the Cotton Bowl.
Cincinnati, this year's American Athletic Conference champion, is the first non-Power Five team to make the College Football Playoff. They finished 13-0 this season, going undefeated the whole year.
Alabama, the defending national champion, is the only team in the CFP for the seventh time in the eight years of the four-team format. The Crimson Tide is 12-1 after winning the SEC title game over Georgia, which had been the only other team without a loss.
The two other teams selected for the College Football Playoffs, Michigan (12-1) and Georgia (12-1), will also face-off in the semi-finals on New Year’s Eve at the Orange Bowl in Miami.
The winners of each Bowl game will advance to the National Championship on January 10, which will be held in Indianapolis.
