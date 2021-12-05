WEATHERSTORMS POSSIBLE OVERNIGHT | Alerts | Radar | Forecast | Weather App
By CBSDFW.com Staff
NORMAN, Oklahoma (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – A source said today that Oklahoma has hired Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables as its head coach to replace Lincoln Riley.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because a deal hadn’t been announced.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney, left, and defensive coach Brent Venables (Credit: AP Photo/Richard Shiro, File)

Riley departed the Sooners last week to take over at Southern California. Venables was on Oklahoma’s staff under Bob Stoops as co-defensive coordinator from 1999 to 2003 and defensive coordinator from 2004 to 2011. At Clemson, he won the Broyles Award in 2016 as the nation’s top assistant.

(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

