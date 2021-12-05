Basketball Hall Of Famer's Shop With A Cop Program Helps Build Trust Between Police And Kids Basketball Hall Of Famer Nancy Lieberman's annual Shop With A Cop program is designed to ease distrust towards those who wear a badge.

Cold Start To The Week, Followed By High Temps And Another CooldownTomorrow will be windy and cold after a front moves in overnight, bringing rain, wind, and a few storms. Things will warm up all the way to the 80s later in the week before crashing back down next weekend.

1 hour ago