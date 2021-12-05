MEMPHIS, Tennessee (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Texas Tech will play the Bulldogs in the Liberty Bowl on Dec. 28 in Memphis, Tennessee.
Mississippi State coach Mike Leach will face his former team in the postseason. Leach coached the Red Raiders from 2000-2009.
The Bulldogs have made 12 consecutive bowl appearances, while the Red Raiders are in their first bowl game since 2017. They're led by offensive coordinator Sonny Cumbie, with Joey McGuire taking over after the season. Cumbie has already been hired as Louisiana Tech's head coach.
