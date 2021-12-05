FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – It’s official: the Mean Green will take on the RedHawks in the first ever Frisco Football Classic.
The inaugural Frisco Classic was developed to accommodate a larger-than-usual bowl season playing field after Hawaii became the 83rd "deserving team" in Division I football, going 6-7 during the 2021 season.
The Frisco Class will be the Mean Green’s fifth bowl in Texas, and will be the first time in history that North Texas and Miami (Ohio) face one another.
North Texas lost six straight games before winning its last five, including handing No. 22 UTSA its only loss, 45-22 in the finale.
Miami (Ohio) hasn’t beaten an FBS opponent outside the Mid-American Conference since 2011.
The Frisco Football Classic was just added as the 42nd bowl a week ago to ensure all 83 bowl-eligible teams got a berth.
Both teams are playing in their 13th bowl game.
