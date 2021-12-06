MESQUITE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The woman who pointed a gun at the girlfriend of the man accused of shooting and killing a Mesquite Police officer last Friday afternoon, Dec. 3 has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Juventina Vazques Bences, 43, of Balch Springs,was arrested in relation to the initial disturbance outside the Albertsons on South Belt Line Road near Cartwright Road and not the officer-involved shooting.

She is the wife of of the suspected shooter Jamie Jaramillo.

Bences’ bond is set at $100,000.

Sources say the violence started as a conflict between the suspected shooter and his wife over his girlfriend.

Now the suspect’s wife is charged with pulling a gun on her.

That incident is what led to a call that sent Mesquite Police Officer Richard Houston to the scene.

When the officer arrived, he was shot and killed allegedly by Jaramillo, who sources say then turned the gun on himself.

Jaramillo was last reported to be in critical condition at Baylor Hospital and will face a capital murder charge if he survives.

CBS 11 has also learned ICE has an immigration hold on the suspect’s wife which means she is in the country illegally.