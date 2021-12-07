FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A Fort Worth police officer was involved in a shooting Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 7.
No officers were injured.
The suspect died at the scene.
The shooting happened around 12:30 p.m. in the 10400 block of Bear Creek Trail near Golden Triangle Boulevard and Park Vista Boulevard.
Fort Worth Police said officers were responding to a “person with a weapon” call.
When they arrived they found a 29-year-old man with a gun.
“The suspect presented a threat to the officers upon their approach and pointed his gun at the officers,” Fort Worth Police said in a news release. “At least one officer fired their handgun and struck the suspect.”
This incident is being investigated by the Major Case Unit, in coordination with the Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office, and the Internal Affairs Unit, which is standard protocol, Fort Worth Police said.