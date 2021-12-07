RED OAK, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A bicyclist was struck and later died after leaving a private driveway on Monday, Dec. 6 around 6:30 p.m. Red Oak Police said.
It happened in the 500 block of N. IH-35E southbound service road.
Police said according to their preliminary investigation, the person on the bicycle failed to yield the right of way while attempting to cross two lanes of traffic and was struck by a pickup.
The bicyclist, identified as Dewey Wheatley Lindsey, 65, of Glenn Heights, died in the hospital early Tuesday morning.
The accident remains under investigation.