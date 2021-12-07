ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A cyclist was killed on Dec. 6 when a car struck him in the 800 block of East Division Street.
It happened at 6:30 p.m. as the Acura TSX, driven by a 28-year-old male, was traveling westbound. He hit the cyclist who was crossing from the north side of Division Street to the south side of the street. The bicycle was not in a crosswalk when the collision happened.
The cyclist was transported to a local hospital with life threatening injuries and was later pronounced deceased.
The driver of the Acura was the only occupant of the car and he was not injured. He remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation. No criminal charges are expected to be filed.
The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will identify the deceased once next of kin have been notified.