by Keith Russell | CBS 11

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas ISD Superintendent Dr. Michael Hinojosa says “being from Oak Cliff, this is magical to me”.

Those are the emotions being felt by many with South Oak Cliff two wins away from a moment that’s been a long time coming.

And no one is feeling it more than Hinojosa.

He says “a lot of times people made us feel bad because we’re from Oak Cliff and now we see the pride and it’s powerful”.

A former coach and history teacher in the district…he’s aware of the history that preceded these young men and the history they’re on the verge of making. He explains “we’ve been thru the situation with Carter High (having their state title vacated) and Friday night lights. And now people are getting to see the other side and the joy in the community. They said the inner city could not win a state championship. We’re not there yet. South Oak Cliff on a mission. They’re humble, hungry, and smart”.

South Oak Cliff has a chance to become the first Dallas ISD school to win a UIL state title since Sunset High in 1950.

By the way, Sunset High is the same high school Dr Michael Hinojosa graduated from.

He says “we have to go back almost 75 years and I told the kids after they beat LoveJoy…. People who say things can’t get done are interrupted by people who are doing them”.

He was there in person to see South Oak Cliff’s last few games. Hinojosa is also making the trip to Abilene for Friday’s 5A semi-final against Lubbock Cooper.

He says “that’s what SOC is saying….do you believe in me?…and the community is saying we do! …. because the way they are doing things is against all odds”.

What a ride for Dallas pride.