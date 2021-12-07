by Keith Russell | CBS 11

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – DFW will always be high school football hotbed, but it’s reputation on the basketball court is soaring to new heights.

Derrick Shelby, Co-Founder of The Circuit, A National Platform For Elite Talent In America, says “currently the best players in the country reside in the state of Texas”.

Kellen Buffington, Founder of The TB5 Reports, a National Scouting And Ranking Service For HS Basketball, says “Dallas definitely has a seat at the table with football for sure”. DFW has five schools in the top 25 in the country.

Richardson is #1.

Senior Cason Wallace is bound for Kentucky.

Senior Rylan Griffen is headed to Alabama.

Duncanville is #3.

Senior Anthony Black is being recruited by everyone.

The same holds true for Ron Holland (the #1 ranked junior in the state).

Dallas Kimball is #9 in the country.

Arterio Morris will be at Texas next year. McKinney is #15 ….starting junior Jakobe Walter and Frisco Memorial is #23 with sharp shooting junior Drew Steffe.

The list of good players is much longer than that.

Derrick Shelby says “if you’re a second or third tier Texas kid, you’re probably the best kid in a lot of other states”.

Kellen Buffington adds “I don’t think there’s any city producing the amount of talent Dallas is right now”.

When asked about other major cities like New York, Chicago, and Los Angeles, Buffington responds “we’ve actually put these kids from here up against these kids nationally and watched them come out on top”.

Two guys who run national outlets that scout and rank players and teams from all over the nation, know the DFW basketball scene is slamming.

Shelby closes by saying “we are looking at NBA stars today and hopefully we can keep it going”.