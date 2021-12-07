DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Eighteen-year-old Tanner Dodson will likely face numerous charges after police said he struck two vehicles in separate hit-and-run collisions on Dec. 3.

Officers found Dodson’s car at 5:35 p.m. parked at a local restaurant after someone notified them of a possible intoxicated driver. Police said as they approached Dodson in the parked vehicle, he fled the scene north on Denton Highway. He then entered the intersection of Webster St and Denton Highway at a high rate of speed, striking a vehicle. This collision resulted in four vehicles being damaged.

The driver initially struck by Dodson’s vehicle was extricated from their car by the Haltom City Fire Department, police said. Subsequently, the driver was transported to a local hospital for their injuries and listed in serious condition.

Dodson sustained severe injuries from the collision and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. He was placed under arrest and a blood search warrant was executed based on evidence of intoxication. Due to the severe extent of Dodson’s injuries, he was released from custody. Charges, including intoxication assault and evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, are anticipated, according to police and will result in an arrest warrant being issued for Dodson.

This is still an ongoing investigation.