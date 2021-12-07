MESQUITE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Jamie Jaramillo, the man accused of shooting and killing Mesquite Police Officer Richard Houston II last Friday, Dec. 3 in an Albertsons parking lot, faces a charge of capital murder of a peace officer, according to the arrest affidavit obtained by CBS 11.
Jamarillo is still in the hospital after police said he shot himself after first shooting Officer Houston.
Officer Houston was responding to a call bout a disturbance outside the store on South Belt Line Road near Cartwright Road around 1:40 p.m. last Friday.
Jamarillo’s wife, Juventina Vazques Bences, allegedly pointed a gun at Jamarillo’s girlfriend.
When the officer arrived, he was shot and killed allegedly by Jaramillo, before he turned the gun on himself, police said.
Bences was later charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.