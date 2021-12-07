ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A man and woman were struck by gunfire during a disturbance between at a barber shop in the 2500 block of E. Arkansas Lane Tuesday evening, Dec. 7.
Arlington Police said the disturbance escalated when all parties went into the parking lot and multiple shots were fired from at least one firearm.
The two injured people drove to the 500 block of E. Arkansas Lane where they flagged down a passing ambulance.
They were taken to a local hospital for treatment.
There is no word on their conditions.
Police stressed it is early in the investigation and at this point they have no suspect or person of interest.
“It is believed, however that the parties involved in the disturbance knew each other and there is no continuing threat to the public,” Arlington Police said in a news release.