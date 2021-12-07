COLLIN COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – A traffic stop on US 75 in Collin County allegedly led to the discovery of 46 pounds of methamphetamine in a car driven by Mexican national, Ernesto Chavez of Grand Prairie.
Chavez was arrested and charged with Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance, penalty group one, a first degree felony.
He is currently being held in the Collin County Detention Facility in lieu of a $750,000.00 bond.