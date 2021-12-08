KILLEEN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/CNN) — One person is recovering in Texas after being hit by gunfire at a shopping mall in Killeen.
It was around 7:00 p.m. when police were called to the Killeen Mall on reports of a disturbance. When they arrived they found one man had been shot several times. The victim was taken to the hospital by air ambulance. Killeen Police Chief Charles Kimble said he was stable and was conscious and breathing before being transported.
There are surveillance photos of the suspect — who investigators say is still out there. Gunshots could also be heard on video and customers and employees are seen running for cover.
Pictures show the suspect wearing a white beanie, white mask, dark clothing, and white gloves.
After the shooting the scene inside the mall was described as ‘a lot of chaos’. In addition to evacuations, police ordered a shelter-in-place that continued past 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday.
Chief Kimble called the situation ‘fluid’ as they investigate and continue to search for the suspect.
Killeen is about 70 miles north of Austin.
