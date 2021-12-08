FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – It was only a matter of time, but it now appears the omicron variant has made it to North Texas.

Ayass Bioscience in Frisco told CBS 11 Wednesday night, Dec. 8 they’ve discovered two cases in the Metroplex.

They’ve submitted the data electronically to the state and said they plan to call the state and local health departments in the morning.

“It has not been shown to be more virulent than the Delta, but definitely more transmissible,” said Dr. Mohamad Ayass, the CEO of Ayass Bioscience.

The two cases involve a 35-year-old and 40-year-old.

Neither patient has a history of recent travel or history of underlying health conditions.

The 40-year-old reported a fever and cough for a couple of days.

The 35-year old reported no symptoms, but had exposure to someone who was sick.

Both patients received the Pfizer vaccine, but neither got a third dose.

This comes on the heels of Pfizer releasing new data showing a third shot increases protection 25-fold against the omicron variant compared to the initial two doses.

CBS 11 News spoke with Dr. Robert Gottlieb with Baylor Scott & White Research Institute.

“My suspicion is that all the manufacturers are asking the same questions,” said. Dr. Gottlieb. “My best guess would be that anything that has the original sequence, if you see it again, will give you that more diverse response.”