CARROLLTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Hebron High School teacher was arrested today on charges related to an improper relationship with one of his students.
Jared S. Stites, 43, of Little Elm, a computer science teacher, was charged with sexual assault of a child and improper relationship between educator/student, which are both 2nd degree felonies.
Police said that the victim reported to the school administration last week that the Stites had sexually assaulted them on campus earlier this year. The school immediate reported the incident to the Carrollton Police Department.
Stites was arrested at a Lewisville ISD administration building on Wednesday morning. He is currently being held in the Carrollton City Jail. His bond has not yet been set.