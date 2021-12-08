GARLAND (CBSDFW.COM) — A manhunt is underway after police in Garland say a 22-year-old man opened fire on officers on the evening of December 7.

It was just after 10:00 p.m. when police received a report of a stolen vehicle — a blue 2005 Toyota 4Runner — when the SUV was spotted near North Garland Avenue and Buckingham Road.

Police say when officers attempted to stop the vehicle, being driven by Aaron Quiroz Jr., he accelerated and sped away.

According to investigators, Quiroz drove into a residential area, stopped in the 900 block of Alamo, and began firing at officers as he jumped from the vehicle. Police on the scene took cover and did not return fire.

Quiroz then fled on foot into the residential area and despite what police call an ‘extensive search’ could not be found.

An arrest warrant for Aggravated Assault Against a Public Servant has been issued and officials want the public to be on the lookout. Police warn that Quiroz is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

Aaron Quiroz Jr. is described as a Hispanic male, with brown hair, who stands approximately 6’0″ tall, and weighs around 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information about the shooting or who knows the whereabouts of Quiroz is asked to call 911.