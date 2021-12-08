McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Garland man who stabbed and injured a homeowner and his dog during a burglary was sentenced to 99 years in prison by a jury today.

Thong Pham, 54, had been convicted of Burglary of a Habitation, a first degree felony, earlier this year and had a history of criminal activity that included a previous home burglary and an aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Collin County DA Greg Willis said that on March 26, 2021, a husband and wife were sleeping in their Wylie home. Just after midnight, they were awakened when their dog started barking in their living room.

When the couple went to investigate, they found Pham, a stranger, in their house.

When the husband confronted Pham, the stranger stabbed him with a knife. The couple’s dog attacked Pham in defense of his owners, and Pham stabbed the dog multiple times before fleeing.

The husband and the dog suffered significant injuries but both survived.

Police found Pham in a creek behind the house less than an hour later.

During the trial, the jury found Pham guilty. During the punishment phase, prosecutors introduced evidence of Pham’s previous criminal activity.

The jury sentenced him to 99 years in prison.

Willis was satisfied with the sentence and praised the jury for delivering justice to the repeat offender.

“Families have the right to feel safe in their own homes,” stated Willis after sentencing. “The jury’s verdict reflects our community’s disdain for those who invade our homes, and especially for those who prey on children.”