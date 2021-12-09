ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – After four months in the hospital, the smallest baby ever at Medical City Arlington is home for the holidays.
Born at 23 weeks and only 450 grams – less than a pound and tinier than a hand – Paris Nguyen was the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit's (NICU) smallest patient to date. After 116 days of critical care at Medical City Arlington, her parents carried their daughter outside the hospital for the first time. Their caregivers escorted the happy family, with cheers and hugs.
“Paris was an extremely premature baby with very low odds of survival,” says Raghu Turebylu, MD, Medical City Arlington neonatology physician. “Seeing her come through is such a joyful thing.”
Medical City Arlington has a Level III NICU with a specialized team of physicians, nurses and other clinicians to provide advanced care to infants born prematurely or critically ill. Parents Duc Nguyen and Uyen Lam are thrilled to have their daughter home for the holidays and credit the compassionate care team for giving their daughter a fighting chance.
“They say she’s a miracle, but without them, the miracle wouldn’t happen,” says father Duc Nguyen. “Thank you would not be enough. It’s never enough for what they have done.”